Transnet to lift cyberattack force majeure on Monday
Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni deflected questions on the matter at a press briefing on Thursday
30 July 2021 - 18:12
State-owned rail, port and pipeline company Transnet is confident it will be able to meet certain contractual obligations again by Monday August 2, after it was hit by a cyberattack.
Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said the company would uplift the force majeure declared at container terminals at four major ports, in Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura in Coega and Gqeberha...
