Transnet cyberattack delivers a blow to port lifeline
Some SA ports are still using a paper-based system to manage shipping a week after a cyberattack
29 July 2021 - 19:07
Several SA ports were still running on a paper-based system on Thursday, one week after a crippling breach of Transnet’s IT system in a cyberattack.
In Durban meat importers and fruit exporters were struggling to find cold-storage facilities for food, with plug points running out. In Cape Town, provincial government authorities said the port had lost a full week’s work. ..
