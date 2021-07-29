National Transnet cyberattack delivers a blow to port lifeline Some SA ports are still using a paper-based system to manage shipping a week after a cyberattack BL PREMIUM

Several SA ports were still running on a paper-based system on Thursday, one week after a crippling breach of Transnet’s IT system in a cyberattack.

In Durban meat importers and fruit exporters were struggling to find cold-storage facilities for food, with plug points running out. In Cape Town, provincial government authorities said the port had lost a full week’s work. ..