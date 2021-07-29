SIU reveals explosive findings against health minister Zweli Mkhize
SIU seeks to have R150m Digital Vibes contract awarded to Mkhize’s close associates set aside
29 July 2021 - 19:39
In a damning indictment against health minister Zweli Mkhize, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has filed papers with the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the R150m Digital Vibes contract awarded to Mkhize’s close associates.
In its founding affidavit, the SIU says Mkhize gave instructions to senior health officials, approved a budget for the contract and benefited from irregular expenditure, which bypassed proper procurement processes...
