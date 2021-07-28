National Mkhwebane inquiry committee draws up its plan of action Inquiry will be led by committee members but they will have external forensic expertise to help unpack the evidence BL PREMIUM

The parliamentary committee tasked with deciding whether public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office says it plans to have its report ready for submission to the National Assembly by mid-January next year.

This is nearly two years after a new DA motion calling for Mkhwebane’s removal was submitted to the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise...