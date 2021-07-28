Mkhwebane inquiry committee draws up its plan of action
Inquiry will be led by committee members but they will have external forensic expertise to help unpack the evidence
28 July 2021 - 17:59
The parliamentary committee tasked with deciding whether public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office says it plans to have its report ready for submission to the National Assembly by mid-January next year.
This is nearly two years after a new DA motion calling for Mkhwebane’s removal was submitted to the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now