National

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on lockdown regulations

25 July 2021 - 19:56 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, July 25 2021. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, July 25 2021. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8.30pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the  Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa is expected to move the country to alert level 3, lifting the ban on alcohol and allowing for small gatherings. This comes as the Covid-19 third wave shows signs of easing and the government’s vaccination rollout programme gains steam.

The country has been under level 4 of the adjusted lockdown regulations for a month.

Ramaphosa was also expected to adjust the curfew, which will now be from 10pm to 4am.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h30 on Sunday.

LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s all good not to let a crisis go to waste, but will SA learn the right lessons this time?

Could recent events be a catalyst to a different approach, especially with obvious weaknesses in the security cluster?
Opinion
8 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Unrest fallout to remain top of agenda

Speculation is growing of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster of ministries
Politics
9 hours ago

Public-private alliance moves to majorly ramp up Covid vaccination

Health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the government is now targeting almost 400,000 daily jabs by late August
National
2 days ago

Pfizer deal to make jabs in SA ‘a stepping stone to bigger things’

Biovac becomes the first company in Africa to manufacture mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in a deal Ramaphosa says will contribute to the continent’s health ...
National
4 days ago

WATCH: Business talks to Ramaphosa about SA’s recovery

Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia talks about recovery efforts within the business community
Companies
3 days ago

SA unrest: it may not be over yet

Because the pro-Zuma, radical economic transformation faction has lost power within the ANC, the battleground has moved outside the party
Features
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on lockdown ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa brings back R350 grant and offers ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa expected to lift booze ban and move SA ...
National
4.
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa says SA faces a battle on ...
National
5.
National Assembly speaker calls for extraordinary ...
National

Related Articles

Primary schools return on Monday amid unrest destruction

National / Education

KwaZulu-Natal’s devastated businesses wary of restarting

National

Covid-19 drives excess natural deaths to more than 200,000

National / Health

Airline industry looks to tax waivers, wage subsidies to recover from Covid-19 ...

National

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Moderating producer inflation and a bumper trade surplus ...

Economy

IEC to postpone polls if court approves

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.