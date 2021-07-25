WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on lockdown regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8.30pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa is expected to move the country to alert level 3, lifting the ban on alcohol and allowing for small gatherings. This comes as the Covid-19 third wave shows signs of easing and the government’s vaccination rollout programme gains steam.

The country has been under level 4 of the adjusted lockdown regulations for a month.

Ramaphosa was also expected to adjust the curfew, which will now be from 10pm to 4am.