National

Judge dismisses SAB’s attempt to have booze ban lifted

Court finds minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma hadn’t acted in an unfair or unprocedural manner, given the urgency required to deal with the Delta variant of Covid-19

23 July 2021 - 11:47 TimesLIVE
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SAB’s attempts to have the government’s alcohol sales ban overturned was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The company had gone to court to request that the sales ban — implemented under lockdown level 4 rules — be set aside.

It argued, among other things, that co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s power under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) did not include the power to “override or repeal existing legislation”.

It also argued that the fourth ban on alcohol sales in 18 months was unsubstantiated by robust scientific evidence — and that the minister's decision to promulgate the regulations was procedurally unfair or procedurally irrational because she did not consult them and other key stakeholders in the industry.

In dismissing the the application, with costs, judge Robert Henney said the speed with which the government was required to act, given the high transmissibility of the Covid-19 Delta variant, it could not be argued that Dlamini-Zuma acted in an unfair or unprocedural manner.

SAB said in a statement on Thursday night that it was “disappointed” by the court’s decision “to not overturn the current alcohol ban”.

The company said about 250,000 people and 1-million livelihoods were supported by the beer value chain and that it would “continue to advocate through the judicial process for all those who rely upon the industry, including employees, farmers, retailers, tavern owners, owners of restaurants, owner-drivers and all suppliers”.

It said that one of the consequences of the ban that it boosted the illicit alcohol trade.

 “As seen over the past weeks, the prevalence of illicit alcohol within SA is an unfortunate and predictable consequence of this ban,” said SAB. 

TimesLIVE

Distell and JSE: liquor industry proven right again

Violence shows the government’s liquor ban fuels illicit trade and criminality
Companies
18 hours ago

Alcohol industry hits back at study backing booze bans

Liquor association maintains that hospital trauma admissions likely dropped because people were at home under curfew rather than being out
National
1 week ago

Wine industry pushed to 'tipping point'

Vinpro said 58% of the 549 respondents indicated that their "businesses would have to make drastic changes over the next year to be able to overcome ...
Business
1 week ago

WATCH: Study finds booze bans linked to drop in unnatural deaths

UCT’s Centre for Actuarial Research’s lead author and director, Tom Moultrie, talks to Business Day TV about the benefits of the alcohol ban
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
KwaZulu-Natal on high alert as protests escalate
National
2.
Mmamoloko Kubayi wants SA to vaccinate based on ...
National / Health
3.
New welfare grant is on the table — the question ...
National
4.
New welfare grant is on the table — the question ...
National
5.
MAP: Arson and anarchy in SA
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.