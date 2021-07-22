National Assembly speaker calls for extraordinary extended debate on recent unrest
Modise proposes the debate be held as soon as parliament reconvenes in August
22 July 2021 - 17:36
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has proposed an extraordinary extended parliamentary debate on the unrest, looting and destruction of property that rocked the country in recent weeks.
The extraordinary extended debate will mean one or two weeks could be added to the National Assembly’s calendar to provide more opportunities for questions to cabinet ministers and for committee deliberations. Questions to cabinet ministers concerned with the unrest should be prioritised, Modise said...
