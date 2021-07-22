Cape Town fast-tracks building approvals as it pushes to reignite economy
Applications submitted by the public will be processed within 30 days for building plans and 90 days for land use applications
22 July 2021 - 18:59
Cape Town is prioritising the fast-tracking of building approvals to support businesses and bolster economic recovery as it pushes to address the socioeconomic devastation caused by Covid-19.
Systems have been put in place to ensure that applications submitted by the public will be processed within 30 working days for building plans and 90 days for land use applications...
