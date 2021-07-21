National

Sapref restarts operations

The start-up of southern Africa’s largest refinery, due to begin on Wednesday, could take up to 10 days to complete

21 July 2021 - 09:28 Lisa Steyn
A general view of the SA Petroleum Refinery in Durban. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A general view of the SA Petroleum Refinery in Durban. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Southern Africa’s largest refinery will restart operations on Wednesday, easing pressure on SA’s fuel supply after a weeklong shutdown prompted by riots and looting across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

The refinery, which is jointly owned by Shell and BP and accounts for up to a third of SA’s fuel supply, said the start-up process would begin on July 21 and is expected to take between seven and 10 days to complete.

Sapref declared force majeure to its customers late on Tuesday last week, shutting its doors amid the unrest that had prevented suppliers from delivering critical materials to the continued operation of the refinery.

While the petroleum industry and the government advised motorists that there were sufficient stocks to supply fuel to the market, many motorists still engaged in panic buying of fuel to fill their tanks in case fuel ran out.

The department of mineral resources & energy published regulations banning the sale and dispensing of petrol and diesel into portable containers in a bid to thwart fuel hoarding, and possibly potential acts of arson too.

“At Sapref, safety is our number one priority,” said Sapref MD Victor Bester.We have plans in place to ensure a safe start-up with little impact to our neighbouring communities.”

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Durban and Richards Bay harbours slowly resume operations

After days of violence brought key ports to a standstill, they are gradually returning to work, but the main railway line to Durban remains shut
National
5 days ago

Government bans container sales to combat fuel hoarding

Department issues regulations against retailers filling jerry cans with petrol and diesel
National
5 days ago

Fuel price hikes and shortages expected, AA warns

The association says fuel supply to many areas could be affected if the shutdown of Sapref, SA’s largest crude oil refinery, stretches on
National
5 days ago

Fuel refinery Sapref declares force majeure and shuts plant amid unrest

Refinery that accounts for 35% of SA’s fuel supply closes its doors after supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal hit by unrest
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Companies seek to disinvest from KwaZulu-Natal ...
National
2.
New welfare grant is on the table — the question ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa: we will help businesses rebuild
National
4.
Ramaphosa convenes meeting with business and ...
National
5.
ANC veteran to chair public protector ...
National

Related Articles

BHP said to weigh ditching oil and gas in fossil fuel retreat

Companies / Mining

Oil dips after surprise increase in US stocks

Markets

SA warned neighbours will turn to alternative transit links

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.