National New welfare grant is on the table — the question is how much The announcement may happen within days, with talks focusing on how much relief and for how long BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce within days the reintroduction of the social relief of distress grant as immediate relief to millions suffering from hunger.

The unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, in which thousands of people looted food and other goods, has galvanised the government and the ANC to explore proposals for income support to the destitute...