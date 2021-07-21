Grants to come back but state unlikely to go BIG
Government must now decide what form targeted income grants will take and what it can afford
21 July 2021 - 20:09
The pressure and the rationale to introduce a basic income grant (BIG) of some sort has never been greater.
While there has always been a constitutional imperative that all South Africans “have the right ... to social security, including, if they are unable to support themselves and their dependants, appropriate social assistance”, the idea has been much discussed but never adopted by the ANC...
