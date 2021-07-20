National

WATCH: Covid-19 Business Watch: Indlulamithi scenarios

Michael Avery and guests debate what it takes to build a more socially cohesive SA state

20 July 2021 - 14:14 Business Day TV
SA continues to slide further towards a “Gwara Gwara” scenario — a future that envisions a demoralised land of disorder and decay, with social cohesion in steep decline, by 2030.

This is according to the latest Indlulamithi Barometer, which each year strives to track conditions for social cohesion in SA to determine which of the three Indlulamithi scenarios are most coming true.

To talk about the Indlulamithi scenarios, Michael Avery is joined by Prof Somadoda Fikeni, project co-ordinator for the Indlulamithi scenarios; Dr Yacoob Abba Omar, director of operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection; Dr Tara Polzer Ngwato, Indlulamithi Barometer lead researcher at Social Surveys Africa; and former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla.

Michael Avery and guests debate what it takes to build a more socially cohesive SA state.

