Ramaphosa convenes meeting with business and ministers
President to meet more than 90 industry leaders to discuss recovery after last week’s looting and violence
20 July 2021 - 15:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting on Tuesday with more than 90 CEOs and business leaders of key industries that were hit by last week’s looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
They will discuss the steps being taken by the government and business to recover and rebuild after the violence in which shops, malls, factories, and warehouses were looted and burned and resulted in the death of about 215 people. The damage is estimated at tens of billions of rand...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now