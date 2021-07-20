National Ramaphosa convenes meeting with business and ministers President to meet more than 90 industry leaders to discuss recovery after last week’s looting and violence BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting on Tuesday with more than 90 CEOs and business leaders of key industries that were hit by last week’s looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

They will discuss the steps being taken by the government and business to recover and rebuild after the violence in which shops, malls, factories, and warehouses were looted and burned and resulted in the death of about 215 people. The damage is estimated at tens of billions of rand...