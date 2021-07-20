Military to remain in Gauteng and KZN as stability returns
SANDF deployment continues in provinces as calm is restored to areas hit by civil unrest
20 July 2021 - 20:40
The deployment of members of the SA Defence Force (SANDF) to hotspots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past week will remain in place until it is safe enough to retreat, according to acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
The R615m operation was launched by the SANDF to quell unrest in the two provinces that were the scenes of an attempted insurrection after former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment on July 7...
