EFF bid to unseal CR17 records dismissed
The party’s bid to force the disclosure of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 bank statements has been dismissed with costs
20 July 2021 - 14:53
The EFF’s court bid to unseal bank statements associated with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign has been dismissed with costs by the high court in Pretoria.
The opposition party sought to make the funders of Ramaphosa’s successful presidential campaign public, arguing that the “unsealing” of the documents is in the public interest. The EFF argued that non-disclosure of the campaign’s funders would lead to a danger of secrecy where politicians would use their positions in public office to further the agenda of benefactors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now