National EFF bid to unseal CR17 records dismissed The party’s bid to force the disclosure of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 bank statements has been dismissed with costs BL PREMIUM

The EFF’s court bid to unseal bank statements associated with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign has been dismissed with costs by the high court in Pretoria.

The opposition party sought to make the funders of Ramaphosa’s successful presidential campaign public, arguing that the “unsealing” of the documents is in the public interest. The EFF argued that non-disclosure of the campaign’s funders would lead to a danger of secrecy where politicians would use their positions in public office to further the agenda of benefactors...