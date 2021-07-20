Committee probing Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness for office starts its work
Qubudile Dyantyi, who was elected chair, says the committee will move with speed
20 July 2021 - 16:50
The parliamentary committee tasked with looking into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has emphasised the need to move with speed and fairness as it embarks on its inquiry which may lead to her impeachment.
The committee — which is made up of 36 members, including 19 from the ANC, four from the DA and two from the EFF — met for the first time on Tuesday and formally elected senior ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi as chair...
