MOST BOOTS NOW ON THE GROUND
Most of 25,000 troops deployed in month-long assignment tipped to cost more than R600m
Defence minister says most of 25,000 troops have now been deployed to help police manage civil unrest in an operation costing up to an estimated R615m
19 July 2021 - 13:51
The recent deployment of 25,000 troops to help quell the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is expected to cost more than R600m, the defence committee heard on Sunday evening.
Most government departments have had to downsize their budgets to free financial resources needed by the state to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy. MPs expressed concern about the amount and the fact that government was still unsure how to handle the unrestthat started after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma and soon escalated to looting and criminality. ..
