National Bread production in KwaZulu-Natal resumes, allaying food security fears The closure of the N3 highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal prevented wheat reaching commercial bakeries BL PREMIUM

Bakeries in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have resumed baking bread a week after being forced to close shop as looters targeted their production facilities, keeping staff away from work.

The closure of the N3 highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal also prevented wheat reaching commercial bakeries, resulting in acute shortages and long queues. ..