Bread production in KwaZulu-Natal resumes, allaying food security fears
The closure of the N3 highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal prevented wheat reaching commercial bakeries
16 July 2021 - 15:46
Bakeries in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have resumed baking bread a week after being forced to close shop as looters targeted their production facilities, keeping staff away from work.
The closure of the N3 highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal also prevented wheat reaching commercial bakeries, resulting in acute shortages and long queues. ..
