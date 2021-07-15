National

Government bans container sales to combat fuel hoarding

Department has issued regulations to prohibit retail sale of petroleum products in portable containers

15 July 2021 - 12:42 Lisa Steyn
A general view of part of the SA Petroleum Refineries in Durban. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A general view of part of the SA Petroleum Refineries in Durban. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The government has banned the sale and dispensing of petrol and diesel into containers to thwart the hoarding of fuel over fear of fuel shortages.

Regulations to prohibit retail sale of petroleum products to the public in portable containers were issued on Thursday by the department of mineral resources & energy and Energy “in the interests of public safety associated with the ongoing unrest”.

Businesses and motorists are concerned about fuel shortages following the closure of the SA Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) which on Tuesday said it was unable to operate without the supply of critical materials.

In a statement the department assured the nation that “while there are challenges with regards the movement of petroleum products to some parts of the country, there is sufficient product and government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum product”.

South Africans are discouraged from panic buying and hoarding, as this will worsen the current challenges, the department said.

Led by minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, the department is interacting with all energy and mining sector role players

The petroleum sector, led by the SA Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia), said the disruptions in KwaZulu-Natal and the closure of Sapref will have a ripple effect across the national supply chain for petroleum products. Sapia committed to monitor closely the status of the fuel supply chain and advise the department of mitigation steps taken.

According to the department, the Minerals Council SA expressed confidence that it was able to fulfil its contractual obligations, despite the protests. 

Emphasising the importance of the energy and mining sectors as the drivers of the country’s economy, the department said Mantashe has encouraged the sectors to share their experiences of the current unrest, and their risk mitigation strategies and plans.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Fuel refinery Sapref declares force majeure and shuts plant amid unrest

Refinery that accounts for 35% of SA’s fuel supply closes its doors after supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal hit by unrest
National
1 day ago

SA has sufficient fuel stocks, despite Sapref closure

But AA warns that panic-buying could make matters worse
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Unpacking the powder keg

Michael Avery and his expert guests weigh in on the civil unrest in SA and its impact on the economy and society
Politics
22 hours ago

Unrest forces MC Mining to close KZN colliery

The Australian miner has stopped its mine to protect staff and to keep violent mobs away as SA struggles to control rampant looting and arson
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Economic sabotage behind public violence and ...
National
2.
Food crisis grips riot-torn KwaZulu-Natal
National
3.
Transnet operations crippled as KwaZulu-Natal ...
National
4.
Zuma’s daughter faces allegations of inciting ...
National
5.
Medicine supply shortages at risk of spreading ...
National

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: How the mighty have fallen

Opinion / State of play

Rio Tinto declares force majeure at violence-hit SA operation

Companies / Mining

Mining firms cannot make everyone happy all the time, on ESG

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.