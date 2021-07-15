Fuel price hikes and shortages expected, AA warns
The association says fuel supply to many areas could be affected if the shutdown of Sapref, SA’s largest crude oil refinery, stretches on
15 July 2021 - 15:21
The Automobile Association (AA) has cautioned motorists to limit non-essential travel due to the spectre of fuel shortages caused by the riots.
It also warns of further fuel-price hikes in August. Based on unaudited mid-month fuel price data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the AA says petrol is set for an 87c/l hike, diesel 58c and illuminating paraffin 56c in the first week of August...
