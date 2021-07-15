National Essential workers should get preference at fuel queues, says industry body SA Petroleum Industry Association says some doctors and nurses have not been able to get to work due to fuel shortages BL PREMIUM

As the shortage of fuel continues to hit Durban and nearby Pietermaritzburg, the SA Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) has urged the prioritisation of medical staff and all essential workers at petrol stations.

“Affected doctors and nurses have indicated that they are not able to go to hospitals due to the fuel shortages,” Sapia said in a statement on Thursday. It said some have been refused entry on racial grounds while others were being refused entry because they do not reside in the neighbourhood...