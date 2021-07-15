National Business calls for 24 hour curfew It also wants a relief fund and reprioritisation of government spending BL PREMIUM

Business Unity SA (Busa) has called for a much bigger security response from the state and a 24-hour curfew in affected hotspots of the violence and looting to restore order and allow the security forces to regain control.

The body, which represents most companies in the formal sector, also wants to see the establishment of a disaster relief fund to assist affected businesses as well as “a complete reassessment” of government spending in the context of the emergence of new priorities within the context of government’s limited fiscal space...