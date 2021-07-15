Afrox to prioritise medical oxygen despite force majeure
15 July 2021 - 20:35
Afrox, a major supplier of medical gases, has warned customers of its potential inability to supply them, though it will continue to prioritise the delivery of oxygen to state hospitals inundated with Covid-19 cases.
The group said force majeure — typically invoked when unforeseeable circumstances render someone unable to meet their contractual obligations — was declared to its customers over safety concerns and the disruption of vehicle movement on the N3 highway linking KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...
