WATCH: Job and food security at risk as protests intensify

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s first vice-president Mpume Langa talks to Business Day TV

14 July 2021 - 07:52 Business Day TV
The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the social unrest that followed the imprisonment of a former president Jacob Zuma is placing food and job security at risk.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Mpume Langa, first vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for more detail.

