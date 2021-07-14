News Leader
WATCH: Job and food security at risk as protests intensify
14 July 2021 - 07:52
The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the social unrest that followed the imprisonment of a former president Jacob Zuma is placing food and job security at risk.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Mpume Langa, first vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for more detail.
