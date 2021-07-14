National UIF expects to start Ters payments July 26 Applications to be accepted from July 19 for workers in sectors hit hardest by level 4 lockdown restrictions BL PREMIUM

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which provides short-term relief to workers when they become unemployed or are unable to work, says employees in sectors hit hardest by the latest strict lockdown measures will start receiving payments from July 26.

“According to the agreed project plan, UIF should be ready to open the system for applications from July 19 2021 so that payments could start flowing from July 26 2021,” spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi told Business Day on Wednesday...