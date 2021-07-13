News Leader
WATCH: ‘Free Zuma’ protests intensify
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the Free Zuma protests
13 July 2021 - 08:12
The national defence force is set to quell “free Zuma” protests, after violence and looting in response to the former president’s arrest spread from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to political analyst Daniel Silke about how the events are shaping the country’s political landscape.
