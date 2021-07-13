National

News Leader

WATCH: ‘Free Zuma’ protests intensify

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the Free Zuma protests

13 July 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Residents loot items from a Cambridge Store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Residents loot items from a Cambridge Store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The national defence force is set to quell “free Zuma” protests, after violence and looting in response to the former president’s arrest spread from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to political analyst Daniel Silke about how the events are shaping the country’s political landscape.

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the Free Zuma protests

Free Zuma protesters to face off with SANDF

SANDF spokesperson confirms request has been been made for defence force to be deployed
National
21 hours ago

Free Zuma protests lay waste to KwaZulu-Natal

Business and community leaders are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency and deploy the army to restore law and order
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says ANC will forge ahead with renewal as Zuma protests spread

President tells NEC sporadic riots are to be expected after crackdown on corruption and impunity
National
1 day ago

Words match reality as Zuma get his comeuppance despite tricks

Order prevails as the ‘Big Man’ is exposed as a hollow man and constitutionalism trumps populism
Opinion
1 day ago

Violence spreads across SA after Zuma imprisonment

Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape hit by unrest as President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for calm
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma supporters gather at his Nkandla home in ...
National
2.
Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
5.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.