No state of emergency in SA for now More than 2,500 soldiers have been deployed to Gauteng and KZN to quell violent looting, but SA is not yet considering a state of emergency, says the defence minister

As SA remains under heavy surveillance following the eruption of violence and looting in response to the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma on Friday, there is no need for a declaration of a state of emergency yet, defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says.

The violence has led to 757 arrests (453 in Gauteng and 304 in KwaZulu-Natal) and 10 deaths, with four in KwaZulu-Natal and six in Gauteng. Since Friday, demonstrators have targeted shopping malls, major highways and trucks in the two provinces, which has caused an undisclosed amount of damage to property and infrastructure...