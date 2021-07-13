Gauteng and KZN turn into war zones as more troops deployed to quell riots
The rand extends losses and Covid-19 takes back seat in the struggle for food
13 July 2021 - 23:52
SA is on a knife edge as violent riots have escalated to the point of police being in running battles with in some cases thousands of protesters organised to loot and then burn malls and warehouses and sabotage strategic infrastructure.
So far, the effect of the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist the police with their operations to quell violence, which erupted on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal before spreading to parts of Gauteng, has been minimal as the looting continued well into Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now