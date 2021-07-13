National Gauteng and KZN turn into war zones as more troops deployed to quell riots The rand extends losses and Covid-19 takes back seat in the struggle for food BL PREMIUM

SA is on a knife edge as violent riots have escalated to the point of police being in running battles with in some cases thousands of protesters organised to loot and then burn malls and warehouses and sabotage strategic infrastructure.

So far, the effect of the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist the police with their operations to quell violence, which erupted on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal before spreading to parts of Gauteng, has been minimal as the looting continued well into Tuesday...