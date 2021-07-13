National Fuel refinery Sapref declares force majeure and shuts plant amid unrest Refinery that accounts for 35% of SA’s fuel supply closes its doors after supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal hit by unrest BL PREMIUM

South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref), the largest refinery in Southern Africa, has declared force majeure and closed its doors amid rampant unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

The notice of force majeure, which refers to unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract, was issued to customers late on Tuesday as the unrest in the province persisted...