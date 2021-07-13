Fuel refinery Sapref declares force majeure and shuts plant amid unrest
Refinery that accounts for 35% of SA’s fuel supply closes its doors after supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal hit by unrest
13 July 2021 - 20:30
South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref), the largest refinery in Southern Africa, has declared force majeure and closed its doors amid rampant unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.
The notice of force majeure, which refers to unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract, was issued to customers late on Tuesday as the unrest in the province persisted...
