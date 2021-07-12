National

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma’s rescission application in the Constitutional Court

12 July 2021 - 10:04

The Constitutional Court hears a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month prison sentence fo contempt of court reviewed. 

The Constitutional Court hears a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month prison sentence reviewed. Zuma hopes for a different outcome to his sentence, based on his poor health. The former president was jailed last week for defying the court's ruling that he appear before the state capture commission of Inquiry.

Free Zuma protests lay waste to KwaZulu-Natal

Business and community leaders are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency and deploy the army to restore law and order
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa says ANC will forge ahead with renewal as Zuma protests spread

President tells NEC sporadic riots are to be expected after crackdown on corruption and impunity
13 hours ago

LETTER: Jacob Zuma finally gets his comeuppance

The former president believed he was untouchable and could do anything he liked
18 hours ago

A Rubicon moment

Government worthy of accolades as decent South Africans celebrate due process, justice and the rule of law
1 day ago
