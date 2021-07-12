WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma’s rescission application in the Constitutional Court
12 July 2021 - 10:04
The Constitutional Court hears a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month prison sentence fo contempt of court reviewed.
The Constitutional Court hears a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month prison sentence reviewed. Zuma hopes for a different outcome to his sentence, based on his poor health. The former president was jailed last week for defying the court's ruling that he appear before the state capture commission of Inquiry.
