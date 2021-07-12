WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on public violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on Monday night after violent scenes in provinces across the country.

He is expected to detail plans to quell the looting and protests. It comes less than 24 hours after he updated the nation on Covid-19 restrictions.

The cabinet has taken a decision to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of the protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.