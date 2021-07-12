National Multifaceted Ben Ngubane dies of Covid-19 Former KwaZulu-Natal premier, ambassador and Eskom chair lauded as political stalwart, scholar and business leader BL PREMIUM

A man who donned many hats, Baldwin (Ben) Ngubane’s life spanned the world of politics, academics and business. `He passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Monday at the age of 79.

His lifetime of achievements became clouded towards the end by allegations made against him by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her report on state capture and the irregular dealings at Eskom while he was chair of the board...