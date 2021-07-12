Free Zuma protesters to face off with SANDF
SANDF spokesperson confirms request has been been made for defence force to be deployed
12 July 2021 - 12:23
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) looks set to be deployed to quell free Zuma protests.
Business Day has learnt the military command is meeting to discuss details of the operation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now