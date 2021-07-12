National

Cyril Ramaphosa vows to restore order and announces new security measures

President says during a national address the government will be ‘mobilising all available resources and capacities to restore order in our country‘

12 July 2021 - 21:17 Staff Writer
People looting a shop in Durban flee from a policeman, July 12 2021. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
People looting a shop in Durban flee from a policeman, July 12 2021. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday vowed to “restore calm and order”, as violent riots and looting rocked large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Speaking during a national address, he said that it was of vital importance to “restore calm and stability without any delay”.

“It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or injury, or destruction of valuable infrastructure and property that sustains the lives of our people.

“We are, therefore, mobilising all available resources and capacities to restore order in our country. As commander-in-chief of the SA National Defence Force, and of our security forces, I have authorised the deployment of the defence force personnel in support of the of the SA Police Service,” he said.

He pledged that the country would prosecute those found to be responsible.

“I would like to be clear: we will take action to protect every person in this country against violence, intimidation, theft ... and we will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions,” he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on July 12 2021 after violent looting and riots across the country.

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on public violence

The president addresses SA plans to quell the looting and protests gripping KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
National
2 hours ago

Retailers count the cost of looting

Warnings of shortages of food and basic consumer goods after disruption to supply chains
Companies
3 hours ago

CAROL PATON: A thin veneer of law and order in a violent and angry society

A weak government and underfunded police have their hands full containing chaos and looting amid deep social tension and frustrations
Opinion
5 hours ago

Sapoa decries violent protests erupting across SA

Property body says violence and looting must stop and guilty parties must be taken to book
Companies
2 hours ago

TOM EATON: Is Jacob Zuma being held inside the Woolies at Jabulani Mall?

The laws of this country are simply an agreement endlessly up for renegotiation
Opinion
3 hours ago
