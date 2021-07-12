National Businesses and workers affected by lockdown will be aided, Cyril Ramaphosa says The UIF will extend its wage protection scheme — Ters — to workers affected by the lockdown restrictions BL PREMIUM

Detailed plans to cushion businesses and workers affected by the latest restrictions meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 and reduce pressure on hospitals will be published soon, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

“Just as we did at the beginning of the pandemic, we have been engaged in deliberations with all social partners, business, labour and civil society to see what financially sustainable measures we could introduce to support businesses and individuals in distress at this time,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter published on Monday...