Businesses and workers affected by lockdown will be aided, Cyril Ramaphosa says
The UIF will extend its wage protection scheme — Ters — to workers affected by the lockdown restrictions
12 July 2021 - 10:53
Detailed plans to cushion businesses and workers affected by the latest restrictions meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 and reduce pressure on hospitals will be published soon, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
“Just as we did at the beginning of the pandemic, we have been engaged in deliberations with all social partners, business, labour and civil society to see what financially sustainable measures we could introduce to support businesses and individuals in distress at this time,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter published on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now