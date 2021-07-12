AA offers tips on driving during riots

The Automobile Association (AA) is advising motorists in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to plan their trips with care, avoid areas where civil unrest has been reported, and ensure they have access to security back-up if they need it.

People’s lives have been put in danger and it appears, sadly, that for those innocent people who are at the wrong place at the wrong time, their security is in their own hands, says the AA.

The Association says any people who may be on the road should make sure they have a private security option in place in the event that unrest flares up in the area in which they are travelling. It says such a private security option is necessary as an extension to police services, which are under strain.

“We have seen certain areas flare up almost instantly in the last 48 hours and no-one can predict where it may happen again, if at all. Having a private armed security option to assist in such a situation has now become non-negotiable and we urge anyone who is going to be on the road to consider subscribing to such services without delay,” says the AA.

The Association offers the following advice to road users who have to be mobile:

• Avoid travel to reported unrest areas

• Use a smartphone GPS navigation system: while no guarantee, if it detects a blockage it will take you on an alternate route. If you must travel, find alternative routes to avoid unrest areas

• Check the news and newsfeeds, and social media for unrest areas on or near your route before you set off

• If you must travel, and you are using your own vehicle, ensure your vehicle is in good mechanical condition, and that you have sufficient fuel in the tank

• Do not travel with valuables such as expensive jewellery or clothing. Keep laptops and mobile devices out of sight, and travel with as little cash as possible

• If possible, travel with a companion to avoid being isolated alone

• Inform your employer if you will be stranded because of the riots, or because public transport such as the Gautrain or Rea Vaya have been temporarily suspended. Employers should also show due consideration for people who are in difficult transport situations in terms of getting to work and getting home

• If you are in a situation where you feel your safety may be in jeopardy, activate private security services via your smartphone or linked Bluetooth device

• Remember that your vehicle and any other possessions are not as valuable as your life, and focus on your own personal safety first before anything else

• If possible get to the nearest place of safety such as a police station

• Do not engage any rioters

• Heed directives from authorities to not enter certain areas if they have been cordoned off

Motorists are also urged to include SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) cover in their insurance policies. If they’re not properly covered, their insurance company might reject claims for damage or loss incurred during a strike, civil unrest or protest, says Ricardo Coetzee, head of Auto & General Insurance.

Sasria is a state-owned entity that provides cover for loss or damage to insured property as a direct result of civil unrest, including rioting, strike action and public disorder. Sasria is the only insurer in SA that provides cover for any damage caused during these kinds of incidents.