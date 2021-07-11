National

WATCH: Ramaphosa updates SA on government’s Covid-19 measures

11 July 2021 - 19:26 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is updating the country on the government’s measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

The address comes exactly two weeks after SA was moved back to level 4 lockdown amid a surge in new cases.

Ramaphosa met the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet on Sunday ahead of the address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid rise in COVID-19 infections.

Surging Gauteng death toll puts burial homes under huge strain

Excess deaths, seen as a more precise way of measuring total fatalities from Covid-19, rose 44% to 3,224 in the week to the end of July 3
National
2 days ago

You may refuse to be vaccinated, but mind the consequences

Employees refusing to be inoculated could face dismissal and will probably struggle to find the same job elsewhere
Opinion
13 hours ago

Coronavirus vaccine rollout to open for those aged 35-49

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced that 35-49 year olds can register for vaccination from August 1
National
2 days ago
