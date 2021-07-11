WATCH: Ramaphosa updates SA on government’s Covid-19 measures
11 July 2021 - 19:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa is updating the country on the government’s measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.
The address comes exactly two weeks after SA was moved back to level 4 lockdown amid a surge in new cases.
Ramaphosa met the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet on Sunday ahead of the address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid rise in COVID-19 infections.
