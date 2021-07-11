National

Scores arrested as violent Zuma protests spread to Joburg

More than 60 people arrested as businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng looted

11 July 2021 - 22:29 Roxanne Henderson
Burnt cars in Jules Street, Johannesburg, amid protests in response to the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Burnt cars in Jules Street, Johannesburg, amid protests in response to the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to last week’s arrest of former president Jacob Zuma have spread to Johannesburg, with policy shutting major roads in a bid to curb violence. 

That followed the closure of parts of the N3 toll road, a major trade route, in eastern KwaZulu-Natal after trucks were torched on Friday night. By late on Sunday, parts of the N3, which links Durban with important business districts in Gauteng, had reopened, while  access to the M2 highway in Johannesburg was restricted in some areas after violence erupted in the city overnight.

The situation remains tense, Johannesburg metropolitan police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said. “At the moment we cannot confirm what sparked the violence but there is an expectation that it aligns with the free-Zuma protests.”

More than 60 people have been arrested and authorities worked to disperse hundreds of protesters as businesses across the two affected regions were hit by looting, police said in a statement on Sunday. Cars were set alight overnight and shops looted and damaged.

At least one death has been reported. “An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man who was certified dead at a local clinic,” police said.

The protests began last week as Zuma’s supporters called for his release after he turned himself in to authorities on July 7. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for defying a court order to testify at the state capture inquiry. He denies any wrongdoing and is challenging the sentence, with a court hearing set for Monday.

President’s warning

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, and warned that all those involved will be arrested and prosecuted.

“While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions,” he said. “It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation.

The outbreak of violence is a response to an “unjust” system, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told eNCA in an interview on Saturday. “It is the result of a vicious sentence given to a 79-year-old man without giving him the right to a fair trial.”

Police were deployed along major routes to help enforce rules around gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“A warning is issued to those circulating inflammatory messages, inciting violence and lawlessness, that they refrain from doing so,” police said on Sunday. “The possibility of criminal charges being instituted against such persons cannot be ruled out.”

Various business lobby groups have made statements condemning the violence. “In addition to being lawless and endangering lives, these actions have a devastating impact on an already fragile economy and on investor confidence,” said Business Unity SA.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Police to monitor court site as judges hear Zuma’s bid to get out of jail

Police will be at the Constitutional Court precinct in Braamfontein after flare-ups in the CBD on Sunday
National
5 hours ago

‘Enough’ police to manage pro-Zuma protests in KZN, Bheki Cele says

The police commissioner says it took nine hours of negotiating before Zuma handed himself in on Wednesday night
National
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma to remain in prison after stay of arrest application fails

Zuma launched the application on Tuesday‚ a day before the deadline set for the police to arrest him
National
2 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma back at top court to appeal contempt charges

Application to rescind the watershed verdict will take centre stage, while vaccination registration for ages 35-49 begins on Thursday
Politics
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma supporters gather at his Nkandla home in ...
National
2.
Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
5.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National

Related Articles

MAC MAHARAJ: Patriotism is loyalty to the constitution

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Maybe it’s time for a grown-up conversations about hard ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: A victory for constitutionalism

Opinion / Editorials

Hospital ward and orange overalls for Zuma’s first night

National

Why the jailing of Jacob Zuma is a powerful symbol

Features

WATCH: How the Jacob Zuma arrest saga unfolded

National

LIVE: Reaction to imprisonment of Jacob Zuma

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.