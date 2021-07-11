Ramaphosa keeps SA on lockdown level 4

SA will remain on lockdown alert level 4, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night, maintaining the bans on alcohol sales and gatherings.

Speaking during a national address that started at 8pm, Ramaphosa said the decision was taken following a meeting with cabinet earlier in the evening.

About an hour before Ramaphosa’s address, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that there were 16,302 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. There were also 151 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

“We are experiencing a third wave that is more severe than the first and second waves,” said Ramaphosa.

He said that all gatherings, excluding funerals, remained prohibited. The curfew remained in place from 9pm to 4am, and the ban on alcohol sales remained in place.

Schools, the president said, would remain closed until July 26.

