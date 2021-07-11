National Gauteng water outages pose threat to operations, businesses warn Shortages endanger recovery and could be more serious than load-shedding as there are no easy alternatives BL PREMIUM

Water outages in the economic hub of Gauteng could put their operations at risk and affect much-needed economic growth severely, businesses have warned.

The outages come while the country is trying to recover from the devastating blow dealt by Covid-19 to Africa’s most industrialised economy, the growth of which contracted 7% in 2020 and led to a loss of about 1.4-million jobs. ..