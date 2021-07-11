National Expropriation clause is stuck as ANC and EFF deadlock There is a remote possibility that middle ground could be found, paving the way for the amendment to pass BL PREMIUM

Barring a sudden, unlikely change of heart by the ANC or the EFF, the prospects of amending section 25 of the constitution — the property clause — are all but dead.

During Friday’s meeting of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending section 25 to expropriate land without compensation, the ANC used its majority to ensure that its proposals on the amendment were adopted at committee level...