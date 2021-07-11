Expropriation clause is stuck as ANC and EFF deadlock
There is a remote possibility that middle ground could be found, paving the way for the amendment to pass
11 July 2021 - 19:18
Barring a sudden, unlikely change of heart by the ANC or the EFF, the prospects of amending section 25 of the constitution — the property clause — are all but dead.
During Friday’s meeting of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending section 25 to expropriate land without compensation, the ANC used its majority to ensure that its proposals on the amendment were adopted at committee level...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now