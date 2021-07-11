Vinpro survey
Emerging wine farms on the brink of collapse
An industry survey shows the fourth ban on alcohol has put black-owned emerging wineries in a dire financial position
11 July 2021 - 18:21
“We’re not going to make it beyond this point. We’re not going to make it beyond Sunday,” says Siwela Masoga, one of many black winemakers whose businesses verge on collapse in the face of SA’s fourth ban on alcohol sales.
Masoga studied biotechnology at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and worked at Distell, SA’s largest alcohol producer, and went on to self-fund her own wine label with her voluntary retrenchment package, her savings and a family loan...
