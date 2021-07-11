National Alcohol and leisure sectors warn of death knell for recovery as level 4 extended Cyril Ramaphosa extends the ban on alcohol sales by another two weeks, but eases other restrictions, as government battles to contain Covid-19 surge BL PREMIUM

In a blow to the liquor, leisure, travel and tourism industries, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the ban on alcohol sales by another two weeks on Sunday as the government grapples with the recent surge in Covid-19 infections.

“As things stand now, infections remain extremely high ... we are experiencing a third wave which is worse than the first and second waves,” Ramaphosa said during a televised address on Sunday...