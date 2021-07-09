WATCH: The week in review

A week is a long time in politics and what a week it’s been. Zulu legend has it that Shaka had come to the Nkandla area to resolve a dispute between two chiefs. When he arrived, he complained of exhaustion from walking up the steep slopes. The Zulu verb for “to exhaust or tire” is khandla, from which “Nkandla” is derived. And it seems the former president has finally exhausted all his Stalingrad options. Constitutional democracy is the big winner and we can all be rightfully proud of our young democratic intuitions.

It’s been a risk-off week in markets since the FOMC minutes and China cracked the tech whip. This hasn’t stopped some interesting M&A activity this week, though.

Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes, to review the week that was.