National

Pilots ready to settle with SAA

Members of the SAA Pilots Association have been on strike since April and locked out by management since December in a dispute

09 July 2021 - 12:50 Carol Paton
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWEIGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWEIGERS

Striking SAA pilots have reached an in-principle agreement with SAA to end their strike and enter retrenchment processes with the national carrier.

Members of the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa) have been on strike since April and locked out by management since December in a dispute, which among other things included the terms of retrenchment they were offered. While all other employees were offered very generous retrenchment terms, which included a large gratuity, Saapa was offered the statutory minimum of one week of pay for each year served.

Saapa has now agreed to these terms as well as a demographic matrix that will use both race and seniority to determine pilot retention. The intention is that the new pilot body reflect the racial composition of the population. Eighty-eight pilots out of 290 will be retrenched.

Saapa chair Grant Back said that members would be balloted over the weekend and a decision made on Monday.

“It is a fairish deal under the circumstances and bearing in mind that our members have not received a cent in 15 months. It is the best deal we are going to get,” said Back.

SAA: Dream venture, or delusion?

It's a brave team that is buying into grounded national carrier SAA. The FM spoke to Takatso CEO Gidon Novick
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

SAA hopes to get back in the air in July, says CEO

Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo says the resumption of flying depends on the pandemic and on resolving its dispute with striking pilots
National
1 month ago

SAA appoints Thomas Kgokolo as interim CEO

Appointment of Kgokolo takes the business rescue process of national airline a step closer to completion
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma supporters gather at his Nkandla home in ...
National
2.
Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
5.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National

Related Articles

Pilots reject final offer to end strike

National

Pilots threaten SAA flight plan

Business

SAA pilots vote to strike

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.