National

Coronavirus vaccine rollout to open for those aged 35-49

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced that 35-49 year olds can register for vaccination from July 15

09 July 2021 - 09:03 Staff Writer
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday announced that people aged 35-49 could register for Covid-19 vaccination from July 15.

She also said the government was working towards getting people vaccinated at weekends. People over 50 began receiving the jab from the beginning of July, after the rollout to health workers, over-60s, teachers and police.

In June, Kubayi said the government was considering opening the Covid-19 vaccine registration portal for people aged 40 years and older. This was because “they are active, they move and all those things — we are looking at that”, she said.

“We would like to see the 40-plus registration open in the coming weeks so we can start making sure we vaccinate the people that are active and moving, so we can save our economy as well.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

