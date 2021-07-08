ZUMA HIS USUAL JOLLY SELF SAYS MINISTER
Zuma in ‘good spirits’ as his 15-month jail term begins, says Ronald Lamola
Former president will be kept in isolation at Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal for the first 14 says of his sentence, says correctional services minister Ronald Lamola
08 July 2021 - 17:12
Former president Jacob Zuma was his “jolly self” and in good spirits on his first day in prison, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said.
“I have seen him. He is in very good spirits. He has taken his breakfast. He is taking his medication, and he is being taken care of,” said Lamola, who met Zuma hours after his incarceration at Estcourt Correctional Centre on Thursday. They did not discuss politics, he said...
