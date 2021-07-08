National

Carl Niehaus nabbed for defying lockdown regulations

08 July 2021 - 20:02 Orrin Singh
Carl Niehaus was arrested outside the Estcourt prison, July 8 2021. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Carl Niehaus was arrested outside the Estcourt prison, July 8 2021. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Defiant Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus was arrested on Thursday afternoon during a television interview at the Estcourt prison complex where former president Jacob Zuma is serving his jail term.

Niehaus  a staunch Zuma backer  arrived at the Estcourt Correctional Centre shortly before 4pm. He began engaging with Zuma supporters outside the facility.

He was recently suspended from the ANC for ignoring its directive to disband the MKMVA and for his utterances at Zuma’s Nkandla home. He threatened civil war in SA if Zuma was arrested. However, his threats have not come to pass.

After his short speech, Niehaus began speaking to the media. During an interview with the SABC that was being broadcast live, a number of police officers swooped in and whisked Niehaus down the road.

Niehaus was placed in a police van and taken to the Estcourt police station.

According to police information, Niehaus was instigating yet another protest in support of Zuma, in contravention of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The police had earlier in the week opted not to arrest him at a gathering at Nkandla, issuing a warning instead so as to not heighten tensions ahead of Zuma’s arrest.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed the arrest, saying only that a “prominent person” was being held for breaking lockdown regulations.

“The 61-year-old man is alleged to to have convened a gathering of approximately 100 people outside the Escourt prison at about 4pm this [Thursday] afternoon,” Naidoo said, adding that the Disaster Management Act clearly stipulates such gatherings are not allowed except for funerals.

Under regulations for the adjusted level 4 lockdown, no more than 50 people can attend a funeral.

“The suspect was initially warned about the gathering and was subsequently arrested after ignoring the warning,” he said.

Naidoo said the suspect is likely to face charges in terms of the disaster management regulations. 

On Thursday evening, Niehaus posted on Twitter: “I have been released (around 8pm) from Escourt police station. I have been charged, and must appear in court on 8th of August 2021. My utmost gratitude to all my comrades for your support. From the bottom of his heart, “thank you!.”

TimesLIVE

ANC suspends Carl Niehaus as it deals with Zuma supporters

The party has denied that the suspension is the start of a purge of its members
National
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma spends first night behind bars

Former head of state hands himself over after gruelling stand-off with police
National
21 hours ago

LIVE: Reaction to imprisonment of Jacob Zuma

Police arrested the former president on Wednesday night despite his efforts to evade jail
National
11 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa draws a line in the sand for ill-disciplined ANC members

President says the project of renewal has encountered resistance from those who ‘benefited from the deviant practices of the past’
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma supporters gather at his Nkandla home in ...
National
2.
Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
5.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National

Related Articles

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The cash-strapped ANC decouples from logic

Opinion

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala explains ANC support for Zuma at his trial

National

Jacob Zuma allies dare the ANC to silence them

National

State Security Agency money was used to fund MKMVA, Zondo inquiry hears

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.