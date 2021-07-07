Poultry sector faces crisis amid sharp rise in dumping, says FairPlay
07 July 2021 - 20:44
SA’s poultry industry, which has been under pressure as a result of the recent avian flu outbreak, faces an existential crisis due to the sharp rise in dumping especially from the EU and Brazil, an organisation that aims to fight predatory trade practices warned on Wednesday.
Local producers said dumping margins of up to 201% had been noted...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now