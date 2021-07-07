Green energy pipeline could plug SA’s power gap, EY study finds
More than 180 projects would offer a substantial contribution to the grid and speed up decarbonisation
07 July 2021 - 15:12
SA has a pipeline of 184 renewable energy projects that would add 10.3GW of power generation capacity, more than enough to plug the country’s power supply gap, according to a study by auditing firm EY.
The finding is part of a study conducted by EY-Parthenon — a brand under which several EY member firms provide strategy consulting services — and funded by the EU Climate Commission...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now