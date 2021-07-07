National Green energy pipeline could plug SA’s power gap, EY study finds More than 180 projects would offer a substantial contribution to the grid and speed up decarbonisation BL PREMIUM

SA has a pipeline of 184 renewable energy projects that would add 10.3GW of power generation capacity, more than enough to plug the country’s power supply gap, according to a study by auditing firm EY.

The finding is part of a study conducted by EY-Parthenon — a brand under which several EY member firms provide strategy consulting services — and funded by the EU Climate Commission...